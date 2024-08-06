4.2 billion euros for Ukraine. The EU has officially made a decision

Ukraine will receive 4.2 billion euros of macro-financial assistance in the form of grants and loans. It is important to understand that this will take place within the framework of the Ukraine Facility program. At the official level, the decision was approved by the Council of the European Union on August 6.

The EU will provide Ukraine with new large-scale financial assistance

The Hungarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union made an official statement on this matter.

In addition, it is emphasized that the decision was made by written procedure.

Today, the Council adopted an implementation decision, allowing the first payment of almost 4.2 billion euros to be made under the Ukraine Facility. This decision supports the macro-financial stability of Ukraine and the functioning of its state administration, the statement says. Share

The Hungarian Presidency of the Council also draws attention to the fact that, as of today, the Ukrainian authorities have fulfilled the necessary conditions and reforms provided for in the Ukrainian Reform Plan (Ukraine Plan) in order to receive funds.

Ukrainian reform plan. What is it about?

Importantly, these reforms include:

public finance management,

management of state enterprises,

business environment,

energy,

demining

In addition, it is emphasized that the mentioned document describes Ukraine's intentions regarding recovery, reconstruction and modernization, as well as reforms that it plans to implement within the framework of the EU accession process over the next four years.

A few months ago, the Council of the EU officially confirmed that the Ukrainian plan meets the prerequisites necessary for Ukraine to receive up to 50 billion euros of support under the Ukraine Facility.