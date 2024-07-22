The European Union approved military aid to Armenia for the first time

For the first time in history, the Council of the European Union approved military aid for the Armed Forces of Armenia in the amount of 10 million euros from the European Peace Fund.
Points of attention
- Funding is aimed at strengthening the logistical potential and operational interoperability of troops for participation in international operations.
- The European Union emphasizes the expansion of partnership with Armenia in the spheres of security policy and foreign policy based on common values.
- Armenia actively strives for European integration, which is reflected in its desire to expand the circle of partners and allies.
The EU Council approved military aid to Armenia
As noted, in this way, the EU will help strengthen the material and technical potential of the Armenian army and contribute to improving the protection of civilians in crisis and emergency situations.
At the same time, the allocated money will go towards increasing the stability of Armenia and accelerating the operational interoperability of its army, if in the future the country participates in international military missions and operations, in particular those deployed by the EU. Armenia will also deploy a tent camp for one battalion for this assistance.
The European Union seeks to strengthen the political and economic partnership with Armenia on the basis of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.
What is the situation in Armenia
In March 2024, it became known that Armenia is considering submitting an application for membership in the European Union. The country has pro-European aspirations, so it is important for it to expand the circle of partners and allies.
At the same time, Armenia began demanding that the Russian Federation withdraw its troops from the international airport "Zvartnots" in Yerevan. And already in June, it decided to withdraw from the Organization of the Treaty on Collective Security, which is dominated by Russia.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-