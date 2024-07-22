The European Union approved military aid to Armenia for the first time

For the first time in history, the Council of the European Union approved military aid for the Armed Forces of Armenia in the amount of 10 million euros from the European Peace Fund.

As noted, in this way, the EU will help strengthen the material and technical potential of the Armenian army and contribute to improving the protection of civilians in crisis and emergency situations.

At the same time, the allocated money will go towards increasing the stability of Armenia and accelerating the operational interoperability of its army, if in the future the country participates in international military missions and operations, in particular those deployed by the EU. Armenia will also deploy a tent camp for one battalion for this assistance.

We have a common interest in further expanding our dialogue on foreign and security policy, also considering Armenia's future participation in EU-led missions and operations, said High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. Share

The European Union seeks to strengthen the political and economic partnership with Armenia on the basis of the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.

What is the situation in Armenia

In March 2024, it became known that Armenia is considering submitting an application for membership in the European Union. The country has pro-European aspirations, so it is important for it to expand the circle of partners and allies.