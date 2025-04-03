600 bunkers. Estonia to strengthen border with Russia

In 2025, Estonia plans to begin construction of fortifications with bunkers on the border with Russia.
Estonia is strengthening its border with Russia as much as possible
It is planned that the first stronghold of 14 bunkers in the northeast will be ready by the fall, with four more bunkers to be built on the southeastern border.
In total, the defense chain will include about 600 bunkers on the eastern border. The defense structures are planned to be built not only on state but also on private land.
By the beginning of the summer, the Estonian military must choose one of two types of bunkers that were tested last year. According to them, the testing took into account the experience of the war in Ukraine. In particular, the bunkers must withstand a hit by a 152 mm shell.
It is also planned to install anti-tank barriers and fire position equipment. Some elements of the defensive zone will be installed only in times of crisis.
In times of crisis, explosive barriers, mines, and explosive charges will be used, and measures to destroy bridges and pipelines are also envisaged. These measures are not used in peacetime, but are used in times of crisis.
It is noted that the exact location of these strongholds is currently in the final stage of coordination with the Defense Forces.
