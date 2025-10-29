"9 people died." Prosecutor General announces suspicion of Trukhanov

On the morning of October 29, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko officially confirmed that former Chairman of the Odessa City Council Gennady Trukhanov was suspected of official negligence, namely, improper performance of official duties, which caused the death of people (Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Points of attention
- Trukhanov also neglected to take necessary actions for the timely repair of sewage, water disposal, and drainage systems, further exacerbating the situation.
- Several other officials from the Odessa City Council and subordinate municipal enterprises have also been suspected of official negligence in relation to the tragic incident.
Trukhanov officially received suspicion
According to the Prosecutor General, this is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence that led to the death of people.
According to the investigation, the former employee improperly performed his duties and failed to ensure the full functioning of engineering networks in the city.
This is why the streets of Odessa have been regularly flooded for many years.
Moreover, Trukhanov did not take measures stipulated by his powers for the timely repair of sewage, water disposal, and drainage systems.
Within the framework of the specified criminal proceedings, the prosecutor's office reported suspicion of official negligence, which caused the death of people, to 8 more officials of the Odessa City Council and subordinate municipal enterprises under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
