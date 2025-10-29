"9 people died." Prosecutor General announces suspicion of Trukhanov

On the morning of October 29, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko officially confirmed that former Chairman of the Odessa City Council Gennady Trukhanov was suspected of official negligence, namely, improper performance of official duties, which caused the death of people (Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Trukhanov officially received suspicion

On September 30, nine people died in Odessa. And the blame for this is not a natural disaster, but official negligence of officials. Today, suspicion was reported to the former mayor of Odessa. He was in office for years, knew about all the problems like no one else, but did not solve them. Ruslan Kravchenko Prosecutor General of Ukraine

According to the Prosecutor General, this is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence that led to the death of people.

According to the investigation, the former employee improperly performed his duties and failed to ensure the full functioning of engineering networks in the city.

This is why the streets of Odessa have been regularly flooded for many years.

Moreover, Trukhanov did not take measures stipulated by his powers for the timely repair of sewage, water disposal, and drainage systems.

In addition, on the day of the tragedy, September 30, 2025, the mayor failed to organize proper notification and information of the population, including various social groups, about the threat of an emergency. He also failed to ensure that civil defense authorities were ready. Share

Within the framework of the specified criminal proceedings, the prosecutor's office reported suspicion of official negligence, which caused the death of people, to 8 more officials of the Odessa City Council and subordinate municipal enterprises under Part 3 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.