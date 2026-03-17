90 billion euros for Ukraine. EU promises to find a solution by March 19

The European Commission's chief spokeswoman, Paula Pinho, officially confirmed that the issue of unblocking the 90 billion euro loan for Ukraine is planned to be resolved by March 19. This is possible so quickly because there is progress in discussions around the restoration of the Druzhba oil pipeline.
Points of attention
- The European Commission's positive response to Ukraine's decision to accept European aid for Druzhba signals potential progress in the loan discussions before the European Council meeting.
- Paula Pinho, the EC spokeswoman, expressed confidence in reaching a resolution on the loan issue soon, emphasizing the importance of restoring the pipeline for oil supply.
The EU is determined to unblock a loan for Ukraine
On March 17, it became known that Kyiv had agreed to accept technical and financial assistance from the European Union to restore the Druzhba oil pipeline as quickly as possible.
This decision by Ukraine brings closer the moment of unblocking the 90 billion euro loan.
Paula Piño predicted that this could happen in the coming days:
According to the EC spokeswoman, official Brussels welcomes Ukraine's decision to accept European aid.
The Druzhba repair will happen much faster than expected. Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky believes that everything can be restored in a month and a half.
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- Category
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- Додати до обраного
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