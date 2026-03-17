90 billion euros for Ukraine. EU promises to find a solution by March 19

The European Commission's chief spokeswoman, Paula Pinho, officially confirmed that the issue of unblocking the 90 billion euro loan for Ukraine is planned to be resolved by March 19. This is possible so quickly because there is progress in discussions around the restoration of the Druzhba oil pipeline.

The EU is determined to unblock a loan for Ukraine

On March 17, it became known that Kyiv had agreed to accept technical and financial assistance from the European Union to restore the Druzhba oil pipeline as quickly as possible.

This decision by Ukraine brings closer the moment of unblocking the 90 billion euro loan.

Paula Piño predicted that this could happen in the coming days:

Regarding the loan, this extremely important loan for Ukraine, the discussions are ongoing, and we hope and are confident that we will see some progress in these discussions soon. We will see. Ideally, this should happen before the European Council meeting (March 19-20. — ed.) Share

According to the EC spokeswoman, official Brussels welcomes Ukraine's decision to accept European aid.

The Druzhba repair will happen much faster than expected. Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky believes that everything can be restored in a month and a half.