Trump is getting closer to sending US troops into Iran

According to Politico, US President Donald Trump's military operation against Iran has not gone according to plan. To regain control of the situation, the American leader will likely be forced to send in ground troops.

Iran is still outplaying Trump

Recently, the head of the White House made it clear that he does not reject the scenario of introducing American troops into Iran.

However, according to Trump, a really good reason is needed to make such a decision.

Many US allies believe that the American leader no longer controls how and when the war will end.

In their opinion, Iran's attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz are pushing Trump to the worst possible decision — a total escalation of the war in the Middle East.

The introduction of American troops into Iran could be the culmination of this conflict.

What is also interesting is that White House media insiders admit that the situation in the Middle East is indeed no longer under their control: