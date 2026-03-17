EU will help Ukraine repair the Druzhba oil pipeline
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World
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EU will help Ukraine repair the Druzhba oil pipeline

European Commission
EU will help Ukraine repair the Druzhba oil pipeline
Читати українською

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa announced that Ukraine has agreed to their proposal for joint repair of the Druzhba oil pipeline. Official Brussels is ready to provide technical support and financing.

Points of attention

  • The collaboration between Ukraine and the EU aims to restore the Druzhba pipeline within a month and a half, showcasing solidarity and support from European allies.
  • Official Brussels is set to engage European experts in the repair process, highlighting a joint effort to address the challenges posed by the Druzhba oil pipeline disruption.

Ukraine accepted the EU proposal for Druzhba

Costa and von der Leyen once again drew the world's attention to the fact that it was Russia's attacks on January 27 that caused the suspension of oil supplies to Hungary and Slovakia through Druzhba.

According to them, official Brussels is already conducting active negotiations with EU countries, as well as Kyiv, to resolve this problem.

Discussions on this issue are taking place at all levels and have already yielded initial results.

The EU has offered Ukraine technical support and financing. The Ukrainian side has positively received and accepted this offer. European experts are ready to start work immediately, — says the official statement of the European Commission.

Against this backdrop, von der Leyen and Costa confirmed increased cooperation with stakeholders on alternative transit routes for non-Russian oil to Central and Eastern European countries.

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