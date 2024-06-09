A Boeing-777 with passengers on board caught fire in Canada - video

The plane, which was on a flight from Canada to France, had to return to Toronto Pearson International Airport.

There were 389 passengers on board the plane

In Canada, a Boeing-777 with almost 400 passengers on board caught fire during takeoff. The incident occurred with an Air Canada plane at the Toronto airport.

A video of an extraordinary event is published on the network. As you can see in the footage, immediately after leaving the runway, the engine of the airliner started to spark, and then tongues of fire burst out of it, and the tail part was engulfed in flames.

Video captures moment Air Canada 777 had a compressor stall on departure from Toronto Pearson International Airport on Wednesday. AC872 returned safely 30 minutes later. pic.twitter.com/I8LrySWHBJ — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) June 7, 2024

The plane, which was on a flight to France and was carrying about 400 passengers, was forced to return to Toronto Pearson International Airport due to an emergency. He turned around and made an emergency landing.

The airline reported that none of the passengers were injured.

The passengers were transferred to another plane later that evening. There were 389 passengers and 13 crew members on board the Boeing-777, the airline said in a statement. Share

As noted by the airline, their pilots are highly qualified specialists who are well trained to safely manage such incidents. In this case, the situation was quickly stabilized, according to standard procedures, and the plane made a normal landing.

A Russian plane with a radioactive cargo almost crashed near Putin's residence

Russian planes continue to break down en masse just in the air. A plane with radioactive cargo made an emergency landing near one of the residences of dictator Vladimir Putin.

The UTair flight was flying from Khanty-Mansiysk to Moscow.

According to Russian propagandists, in addition to dangerous substances, there were 104 passengers and 5 crew members on board.

During landing, the plane gave an emergency alarm signal due to a malfunction of the landing gear, the message says.

In addition, it is emphasized that the board circled in the sky for about 40 minutes.