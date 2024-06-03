Supplied to Ukraine SAAB 340 helps F-16s obtain accurate target coordinates, aviation expert says

Kostyantyn Kryvolap, an ex-engineer for tests of KB "Antonov", an aviation expert, noted that the F-16 would receive accurate target coordinates thanks to data from the SAAB 340 early warning and control aircraft.
What is the main task of the Swedish SAAB 340 aircraft in Ukraine
In addition, the expert added that one source of information for us is the drones that fly over the Black Sea and fly even to Gelendzhik, where Putin can rest.
According to him, with the appearance of the Swedish SAAB 340 aircraft, which sees the entire space, information will be transmitted on board the F-16.
Sweden presented the largest aid package to Ukraine
Sweden presented the sixteenth and currently the largest aid package to Ukraine for 1.16 billion euros. In particular, it included aeroplanes, armoured vehicles, ammunition, and tanks.
The aid package included ASC 890-type early warning and control aircraft and guidance capabilities.
The aid package also includes Rb 99 (AMRAAM) missiles, which can be used on aircraft and ground-based air defence systems to strengthen Ukraine's air defences further. Missiles are modified for ground air defence systems.
Sweden will also provide Ukraine with artillery shells of 155 mm calibre.
The new aid package included the Swedish stock of Pansarbandvagn 302 and Pbv 302 armoured vehicles, including spare parts, technical equipment, and ammunition.
The 16th military support package includes surplus tanks to the Swedish armed forces, decisions on maintaining previously donated Swedish equipment, financial support of funds, and temporary initiatives for quick and large-scale equipment procurement for Ukraine.
Also, as part of the aid package, the Institute of Total Defence Research is tasked with supporting Ukraine in creating its defence research institute.
Sweden will also hand over terminals with a subscription to satellite communication.