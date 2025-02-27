A day of war in Ukraine costs Russia almost $1 billion — Budanov
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

A day of war in Ukraine costs Russia almost $1 billion — Budanov

Budanov
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

War Day costs Russia almost a billion dollars, and 41% of the country's budget goes to defense, said Kirill Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

Points of attention

  • A day of war in Ukraine costs Russia almost $1 billion, with Defense accounting for 41% of the country's budget.
  • The financial and economic situation in Russia is under strain due to the exorbitant costs of the war in Ukraine.
  • Russia relies heavily on debts and loans with non-market terms to finance its military spending, leading to significant economic repercussions.

The war against Ukraine costs Russia $1 billion a day — Budanov

Budanov estimated Russia's defense spending in 2025.

This is a very expensive war in general. A day of war costs a little less than a billion (dollars — ed.) for them, that's a huge amount of money.

Kirill Budanov

Kirill Budanov

Head of the DIU

When asked about the economic potential of the Russian Federation, the military chief said:

Problems have already appeared, but we should not deceive ourselves. Even according to official data, 41 percent is the defense budget. These are abnormal figures, to implement this budget almost all social programs, medical, educational... That is, the financial and economic impact, negative, on the Russian Federation is already tangible.

At the same time, Budanov added that as long as Russia has oil, gas, metal, precious metals, and stones, "they will balance."

Analysts note that Moscow secretly finances about half of military spending through significant debt, forcing banks to provide loans on non-market terms to enterprises supplying goods and services for war needs.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Corruption and incompetence. Budanov about the secret transfer of Ukrainian bombers and missiles to Russia
Kyrylo Budanov
Corruption and incompetence. Budanov about the secret transfer of Ukrainian bombers and missiles to Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine will find a solution to counter Russia's fiber-optic drones at the front — Budanov
Budanov
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Modernization of the KN-23 missile. Budanov warned of a serious threat
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Russia has improved North Korean KN-23 missiles

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?