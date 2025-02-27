A day of war in Ukraine costs Russia almost $1 billion — Budanov

War Day costs Russia almost a billion dollars, and 41% of the country's budget goes to defense, said Kirill Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

The war against Ukraine costs Russia $1 billion a day — Budanov

Budanov estimated Russia's defense spending in 2025.

This is a very expensive war in general. A day of war costs a little less than a billion (dollars — ed.) for them, that's a huge amount of money. Kirill Budanov Head of the DIU

When asked about the economic potential of the Russian Federation, the military chief said:

Problems have already appeared, but we should not deceive ourselves. Even according to official data, 41 percent is the defense budget. These are abnormal figures, to implement this budget almost all social programs, medical, educational... That is, the financial and economic impact, negative, on the Russian Federation is already tangible. Share

At the same time, Budanov added that as long as Russia has oil, gas, metal, precious metals, and stones, "they will balance."