War Day costs Russia almost a billion dollars, and 41% of the country's budget goes to defense, said Kirill Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.
Points of attention
- A day of war in Ukraine costs Russia almost $1 billion, with Defense accounting for 41% of the country's budget.
- The financial and economic situation in Russia is under strain due to the exorbitant costs of the war in Ukraine.
- Russia relies heavily on debts and loans with non-market terms to finance its military spending, leading to significant economic repercussions.
The war against Ukraine costs Russia $1 billion a day — Budanov
Budanov estimated Russia's defense spending in 2025.
When asked about the economic potential of the Russian Federation, the military chief said:
At the same time, Budanov added that as long as Russia has oil, gas, metal, precious metals, and stones, "they will balance."
Analysts note that Moscow secretly finances about half of military spending through significant debt, forcing banks to provide loans on non-market terms to enterprises supplying goods and services for war needs.
