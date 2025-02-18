The head of the GUR of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant General Kirill Budanov, is urging the world not to ignore the fact that North Korea's participation in the war against Ukraine will have long-term consequences for the security system in the Asia-Pacific region. He also added that the DPRK is actively modernizing its technologies.

Russia has improved North Korean KN-23 missiles

According to Kirill Budanov, the Kim Jong-un regime is using this war to gain combat experience and modernize its military technologies.

Against this background, the head of the GUR pointed to the changes that the North Korean KN-23 missile has undergone.

What is important to understand is that initially its accuracy was extremely low — it was about an error of 500 to 1,500 meters. However, Russia began to seriously modify it.

Now the missile has become much more accurate and is a much more serious threat. Kirill Budanov Head of GUR MOU

The head of Ukrainian intelligence draws attention to the fact that these missile weapons threaten the security of South Korea and Japan.

According to the latest data, the DPRK lost about 4,000 soldiers killed and seriously wounded in the war against Ukraine.

Despite significant losses, North Korean forces continue to actively participate in joint operations with Russian troops.