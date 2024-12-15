A difficult situation. How Zelensky assesses developments on the front

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy assessed the situation in Kurakhove in the Donetsk region as difficult, and also stated the need for force in the Kursk region, where the operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine is ongoing.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy spoke about Syrskyy's report.
- The President explained that it is simply extremely important for the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
- Syrsky revealed new details of the Kursk operation.
Zelenskyy spoke about the situation on the battlefield
According to the president, on December 15, he listened to a report by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky.
The situation at the front and in the areas where the Kursk operation was conducted was discussed in detail.
The Head of State once again reminded that Ukraine needs a reliable and guaranteed peace.
Syrsky revealed new details of the Kursk operation
According to the Commander-in-Chief, the command of the Ukrainian army was carefully preparing to launch a counteroffensive on enemy territory.
Syrsky also added that 2 days before the start of the offensive, he toured all the units, explained the main goal to everyone, and wished the Ukrainian soldiers success.
According to his data, the aggressor country Russia very carefully prepared its territory for defense.
For example, in the Kursk region there was a powerful defensive line, including minefields of various configurations, but this did not save the Russians.
