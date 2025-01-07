Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto began to shamelessly lie that Ukraine had put the European Union in a difficult economic situation by stopping the transit of Russian gas.
Hungary and Slovakia demonstrate a pro-Russian position in this conflict and are seeking joint solutions.
The increase in gas prices in Europe is caused by many factors, not just Ukraine's decision.
Szijjarto found a new reason for scandal
The head of Hungarian diplomacy began to speculate that the competitiveness of the European Union has recently "significantly deteriorated."
As Peter Szijjártó argues, one of the key reasons is that "gas prices in Europe have become much higher than those of our competitors."
Despite this, the diplomat emphasized that his country has diversified its sources of gas, so the increase in energy prices in Europe will not have a major impact on Hungary.
Why did Szijjártó launch accusations against Ukraine?
The head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry began to cynically lie that it was Ukraine's termination of the transit of Russian natural gas to Central Europe that caused the price increase.
The diplomat is publicly complaining that the price of natural gas on the European market has increased by 20%.
According to the latter, he held a meeting with Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar to "analyze the situation" that developed after Ukraine's final decision.
What is important to understand is that the current government of Hungary is pro-Russian and has never hidden it, just like the government of Slovakia.
