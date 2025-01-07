Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto began to shamelessly lie that Ukraine had put the European Union in a difficult economic situation by stopping the transit of Russian gas.

Hungary and Slovakia demonstrate a pro-Russian position in this conflict and are seeking joint solutions. The increase in gas prices in Europe is caused by many factors, not just Ukraine's decision.

Szijjarto found a new reason for scandal

The head of Hungarian diplomacy began to speculate that the competitiveness of the European Union has recently "significantly deteriorated."

As Peter Szijjártó argues, one of the key reasons is that "gas prices in Europe have become much higher than those of our competitors."

The rise in European natural gas prices has been largely driven by measures that artificially reduce its quantity, such as the elimination of some natural gas sources through sanctions or policies, as well as the blocking of certain transport routes. Peter Szijjarto Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary

Despite this, the diplomat emphasized that his country has diversified its sources of gas, so the increase in energy prices in Europe will not have a major impact on Hungary.

Photo: screenshot

Why did Szijjártó launch accusations against Ukraine?

The head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry began to cynically lie that it was Ukraine's termination of the transit of Russian natural gas to Central Europe that caused the price increase.

The diplomat is publicly complaining that the price of natural gas on the European market has increased by 20%.

Thus, although Ukraine is trying to join the EU as a candidate, with its latest decision it has once again put the European economy in a difficult position. This is especially true for Central Europe, — complained Peter Szijjártó. Share

According to the latter, he held a meeting with Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar to "analyze the situation" that developed after Ukraine's final decision.