A fire at enterprise in Kyiv region still extinguishes after Russian June 12 massive attack
Ukraine
State Emergency Service

State Emergency Service
fire
In Kyiv region, the liquidation of the fire at an industrial enterprise, which occurred due to a Russian attack on the night of June 12, has been going on for more than a day.

  • Fire services have been working for more than a day, 249 personnel and 98 units of equipment are involved.
  • Russian aggression caused a fire at an industrial facility in the Kyiv region.
  • As a result of the combined attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine, 30 air attack vehicles were launched, which were shot down by Ukrainian air defense.

A fire at enterprise in the Kyiv region is still extinguishing

249 personnel, 98 pieces of equipment, and four fire engines work on the site.

Liquidation of the fire at an industrial enterprise, which occurred as a result of Russia's armed aggression, is ongoing, reports the State Emergency Service.

In the Kyiv region, debris fell and started fire at an industrial enterprise.

It was not specified about the wreckage of which particular object. More than 105 people and 30 pieces of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire at the very beginning.

Russian massive strike on Ukraine on June 12

On the night of June 12, the Russians launched a combined attack on Ukraine, using air-to-surface and surface-to-surface missiles, as well as kamikaze drones.

One of the main targets of the enemy's missile attack was the Ukrainian capital. The air alert in Kyiv lasted almost 2 hours.

The Air Force reported that the occupiers launched a total of 30 air attack vehicles.

Our air defence forces shot down 29 air targets:

  • 1 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile;

  • 4 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

  • 24 shock unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Shahed" type. It was impossible to shoot down 1 "Iskander-M" ballistic missile, launched from the TOT of Crimea.

Air defence unit worked in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Vinnytsia regions.

