A fire broke out at a tank factory in Omsk, Russia — video

On September 12, a fire broke out at the Omsktransmash plant in Russia. This enterprise produces tanks and TOS "Sonstepok".

What is known about the fire at the military plant in Omsk

As reported by rosZMI, the roof of the workshop caught fire at one of the enterprises. In particular, bitumen is burning on the roof, the area of ignition is 50 square meters.

11 units of special equipment of the Ministry of Emergency Situations went to the scene of the fire, and special vehicles continue to arrive. According to the latest data, 18 units of equipment and about 60 rescuers are working at the scene.

According to eyewitnesses, thick black smoke from the fire can be seen from almost all districts of Omsk.

Later, the company reported that "this incident did not affect the production process, there were no casualties."

The enterprise "Omsktransmash" is located in Omsk. Military equipment is manufactured there, including tanks and "Sunset" systems, road construction machines, equipment for the oil and gas production complex, and fulfills orders for the production of railway equipment. The plant is under international sanctions of all countries of the European Union, the USA, Japan, Canada, Ukraine and Switzerland.

Large-scale industrial fire in Tulshchyna: what is known

On September 5, a fire broke out at the "Plastic" plant in the Tula region, which burned on an area of more than 1,500 square meters.

The Russian public reports that at 6:29 p.m., the dispatcher of the Central Fire Communications Station received a message about a fire in the building at the address: Vuzlova Street. Tula.

At that time, 8 fire brigades and a mobile ladder for work on the upper floors of the building went to the scene.