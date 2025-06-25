The aggressor country Russia has faced a new serious problem. As opposition media outlets have learned, the Krasnoyarsk Territory is flooded with garbage due to a strike by garbage truck drivers. The latter are protesting against a sharp salary cut.

Russia's garbage collapse is gaining momentum

According to Russian opposition media, the protests began on the morning of June 25.

In Krasnoyarsk, several dozen employees (drivers and operators) of the companies Progress and Lixo — contractors of the regional waste management operator RostTech — refused to go on flights.

The protest participants have already explained their decision. As it turned out, shortly before that, the management announced a 15% salary reduction "retroactively" from June 1.

Drivers also complained that their bonus was reduced and as a result, instead of 90 thousand rubles, they will receive 65-75 thousand.

In fact, the workers were faced with the fact: "There is no money."

What is also important to understand is that management offered them either to work for a lower salary or to quit.