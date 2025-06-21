Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, during a conversation with media representatives, reported that the bodies of 20 people transferred by Russia to Kyiv as Ukrainian fallen soldiers are actually citizens of the Russian Federation.

Russia tried to deceive Ukraine again

During a conversation with journalists, he said that the bodies of 20 people handed over to us as our fallen soldiers were “Russian.” Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, the Russian side claimed that within the framework of the body exchange, it was transferring exclusively Ukrainians and only military personnel to Ukraine.

But this is a lie, already recorded. Sometimes these bodies even have Russian passports. They can't even check who they are sending," Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed. Share

Against this background, the Ukrainian leader once again reiterated that he and his team want and are determined to return all our soldiers and the bodies of our heroes.

But we definitely don't want to return the "Russians" just for the sake of numbers, the head of state added. Share

What is important to understand is that 5 days ago the final stage of repatriation measures took place according to the agreements in Istanbul.

Another 1,245 bodies were returned to Ukraine, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel.

Thus, Ukraine received 6,057 bodies within the framework of the Istanbul Agreements.