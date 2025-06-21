The Russian government lied and handed over the bodies of Russians to Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian government lied and handed over the bodies of Russians to Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Russia tried to deceive Ukraine again
Читати українською

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, during a conversation with media representatives, reported that the bodies of 20 people transferred by Russia to Kyiv as Ukrainian fallen soldiers are actually citizens of the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • According to recent repatriation efforts, Ukraine received 6,057 bodies under the Istanbul Agreements, raising concerns about the transparency and honesty of Russia's actions.
  • The ongoing situation highlights the complexities and challenges in the relationship between Russia and Ukraine, revealing a lack of trust and transparency in dealing with sensitive matters.

Russia tried to deceive Ukraine again

During a conversation with journalists, he said that the bodies of 20 people handed over to us as our fallen soldiers were “Russian.”

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, the Russian side claimed that within the framework of the body exchange, it was transferring exclusively Ukrainians and only military personnel to Ukraine.

But this is a lie, already recorded. Sometimes these bodies even have Russian passports. They can't even check who they are sending," Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed.

Against this background, the Ukrainian leader once again reiterated that he and his team want and are determined to return all our soldiers and the bodies of our heroes.

But we definitely don't want to return the "Russians" just for the sake of numbers, the head of state added.

What is important to understand is that 5 days ago the final stage of repatriation measures took place according to the agreements in Istanbul.

Another 1,245 bodies were returned to Ukraine, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel.

Thus, Ukraine received 6,057 bodies within the framework of the Istanbul Agreements.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine and Russia hold fourth prisoner exchange in a week — photo
The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (CHTPW)
What is known about the new prisoner exchange?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia offered Ukraine a cynical scheme to exchange kidnapped children
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Russia does not want to return abducted children

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?