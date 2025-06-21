Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, during a conversation with media representatives, reported that the bodies of 20 people transferred by Russia to Kyiv as Ukrainian fallen soldiers are actually citizens of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- According to recent repatriation efforts, Ukraine received 6,057 bodies under the Istanbul Agreements, raising concerns about the transparency and honesty of Russia's actions.
- The ongoing situation highlights the complexities and challenges in the relationship between Russia and Ukraine, revealing a lack of trust and transparency in dealing with sensitive matters.
Russia tried to deceive Ukraine again
According to the head of state, the Russian side claimed that within the framework of the body exchange, it was transferring exclusively Ukrainians and only military personnel to Ukraine.
Against this background, the Ukrainian leader once again reiterated that he and his team want and are determined to return all our soldiers and the bodies of our heroes.
What is important to understand is that 5 days ago the final stage of repatriation measures took place according to the agreements in Istanbul.
Another 1,245 bodies were returned to Ukraine, which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel.
Thus, Ukraine received 6,057 bodies within the framework of the Istanbul Agreements.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-