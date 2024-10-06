Due to a large-scale downpour in the capital of Ukraine, flooding was recorded in four districts of the capital.
Points of attention
- Recent heavy downpour in Kyiv led to flooding in four districts of the capital, highlighting the insufficient urban sewage infrastructure to handle large volumes of rainwater.
- Communal services are actively working to eliminate the consequences of the downpour and urging drivers to exercise caution on the roads.
- In case of flooding, accidents, or road malfunctions, residents are provided with emergency contact numbers to swiftly reach rescuers and services for assistance.
- It is crucial to report fallen trees and branches to relevant services to prevent accidents, especially during severe weather conditions.
- Residents are advised to stay informed and follow the emergency protocols shared by authorities in Kyiv to ensure their safety during such weather events.
What is known about the consequences of a heavy downpour in Kyiv
According to the KMDA, employees of communal services are currently eliminating the consequences of flooding in the Obolonsky, Svyatoshynsky, Solomyansky and Darnytskyi districts of the capital.
According to KMDA representatives, the city's sewage infrastructure is not able to instantly cope with a large volume of rainwater.
Therefore, drivers on the roads are urged to be careful and maintain a distance while driving.
In some videos published on social networks, you can see how shopping centers were also flooded.
If the roadway or sidewalks are flooded, you should contact the "Kyivavtodor" control room: 0442847419.
If a tree has fallen or branches have broken, call the "Kyivzelenbud" emergency dispatch service: 0442724018.
Also, when falling trees or branches threaten life, contact rescuers: 101 or 0444303713 (KARS phone number).
If people are injured, call 103 immediately.
In case of malfunction of traffic lights or road signs, call the number: 0503873542.
by number: 1551 — from landline and mobile, 0442057337 — from long distance;
using the official web portal: https://1551.gov.ua/;
using the "1551" mobile application;
using chat bots Telegram: @Kontaktny_centre_1551_bot or Viber: 1551Official.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-