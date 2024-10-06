Due to a large-scale downpour in the capital of Ukraine, flooding was recorded in four districts of the capital.

What is known about the consequences of a heavy downpour in Kyiv

According to the KMDA, employees of communal services are currently eliminating the consequences of flooding in the Obolonsky, Svyatoshynsky, Solomyansky and Darnytskyi districts of the capital.

According to KMDA representatives, the city's sewage infrastructure is not able to instantly cope with a large volume of rainwater.

Therefore, drivers on the roads are urged to be careful and maintain a distance while driving.

In some videos published on social networks, you can see how shopping centers were also flooded.

If the roadway or sidewalks are flooded, you should contact the "Kyivavtodor" control room: 0442847419.

If a tree has fallen or branches have broken, call the "Kyivzelenbud" emergency dispatch service: 0442724018.

Also, when falling trees or branches threaten life, contact rescuers: 101 or 0444303713 (KARS phone number).

If people are injured, call 103 immediately.

In case of malfunction of traffic lights or road signs, call the number: 0503873542.