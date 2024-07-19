On July 19, another aviation accident happened in the aggressor country of the Russian Federation: this time, the Robinson R44II helicopter disappeared.

The disappearance of the helicopter in Russia. What is known

According to Russian media, an active search for the Robinson R44II helicopter, which disappeared after the activation of the emergency beacon in the Aldansk district, is underway in Russian Yakutia.

The East Siberian Transport Prosecutor's Office of the Russian Federation has already officially confirmed the aircraft's disappearance.

In addition, it is emphasized that there is a pilot and three FSB employees on board.

On the night of July 19, the "Ekospas" emergency beacon of the "Robinson" aircraft was activated 80 kilometers from the settlement of Chagda. The helicopter was making an unregistered flight in the Aldansky district. They do not get in touch, — said one of the insiders. Share

According to him, members of the Yakut regional search and rescue base went on a search from the Magan airport near Yakutsk.

The distance to the activated lighthouse is about 440 kilometres. Aircraft from Polar Airlines are involved in the search.

A Sukhoi Superjet-100 crashed near Moscow

In the afternoon of July 12, a Sukhoi Superjet passenger plane crashed in the suburbs of Moscow. Three crew members did not survive.

According to local media, the plane wreck happened in the Kolomna region.

"Superjet" crashed during a test flight after scheduled repairs. The operational services of the aggressor country reported three dead and wounded; these are preliminary data.

What is essential to understand is that the plane was manufactured ten years ago, and Gazprom was allegedly its sole operator.