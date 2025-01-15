A large-scale fire broke out at an oil refinery in Volgograd, Russia — video

A large-scale fire broke out at the Lukoil oil refinery in Volgograd on January 15. The initial cause was technical malfunctions.

Large-scale fire at oil refinery in Volgograd. What is known

As noted by Russian media, at around 04:00 local time, unit No. 18 and two heat exchangers caught fire at the plant in the Krasnoarmiysky district of Volgograd.

Local residents reported an explosion that preceded the fire.

Russian authorities have confirmed the fire, but say it was caused by internal technical malfunctions at the plant. They have ruled out external influence.

At this point, the fire has been extinguished. There are no fatalities or injuries. The exact causes of the incident are being investigated, but it is already known that the fire occurred due to an emergency situation that is not related to external factors, Russian emergency services said.

The Volgograd oil refinery is an important facility in Russia's fuel infrastructure, and such incidents could affect its production capacity.

Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out the largest strike on Russian military facilities

The attacks were carried out on military facilities in the Bryansk, Saratov, Tula regions and the Republic of Tatarstan.

Objects that were hit:

Petroleum products storage facility "Kristal Plant" in Engels (Saratov Region):

The oil depot was attacked by units of the Unmanned Systems Forces and the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine.

The fire, which lasted 5 days after the previous strike, was restored again.

Bryansk Chemical Plant (city of Seltso):

A strategic facility that produces ammunition for artillery, MLRS, aviation, engineering charges, and components for the Kh-59 cruise missile.

A secondary detonation was recorded at the plant, lasting several hours.

Two anti-aircraft missile systems were destroyed - "Tor" and "Buk".

Saratov Oil Refinery:

A blow was struck, which started a large-scale fire.

"Kazanorgsintez" plant (Tatarstan):

The facility was also damaged in the attack, after which a fire broke out.

To accomplish the task, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Special Operations Forces, Missile Forces, Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, and Security Service of Ukraine were involved.