A loan is most promising idea for using Russia's frozen assets for Ukraine, US Treasury chief says

According to US Treasury Chief Janet Yellen, the most realistic option for using the Russian Federation's frozen assets to help Ukraine will be a loan secured by profits and interest from Russian frozen assets in the EU.
What is known about the most likely option of using the frozen assets of the Russian Federation
Yellen noted that several more questions remain, in addition to the option of using the profits from the frozen 300 billion dollars of Russian assets.
The G7 finance ministers are said to be meeting in Italy this week to approve the plan, which will be handed over to G7 leaders before next month's meeting.
Ukraine is asking the US for more weapons and permission to use them to strike Russia's territory
As Politico journalists note, Ukraine's ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, said that Ukraine currently needs as many weapons as possible in the shortest possible time.
The Ukrainian diplomat added that Ukraine needs air defence systems to respond to attacks on its territory by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
The ambassador also noted that Ukraine does not rely on obtaining permission from the United States to use the received American weapons for strikes on strategic objects on the territory of Russia.
