A loan is most promising idea for using Russia's frozen assets for Ukraine, US Treasury chief says
Publication date

Janet Ellen
Source:  The New York Times

According to US Treasury Chief Janet Yellen, the most realistic option for using the Russian Federation's frozen assets to help Ukraine will be a loan secured by profits and interest from Russian frozen assets in the EU.

What is known about the most likely option of using the frozen assets of the Russian Federation

Yellen noted that several more questions remain, in addition to the option of using the profits from the frozen 300 billion dollars of Russian assets.

The G7 finance ministers are said to be meeting in Italy this week to approve the plan, which will be handed over to G7 leaders before next month's meeting.

I believe we are seeing significant interest among all of our partners in a loan structure that will provide a windfall revenue stream. This will create a significant initial amount that will help meet the needs that, in our opinion, Ukraine will have both in terms of military and reconstruction, emphasised the US Treasury chief.

Ukraine is asking the US for more weapons and permission to use them to strike Russia's territory

As Politico journalists note, Ukraine's ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, said that Ukraine currently needs as many weapons as possible in the shortest possible time.

There is no such thing as fast enough when we are facing such an evil enemy, and we have to make up for lost time during a long pause, Markarova stressed.

The Ukrainian diplomat added that Ukraine needs air defence systems to respond to attacks on its territory by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

We are very grateful to those who provide us with their systems. We're grateful to the US for looking for them, for allowing them, for funding some of them, but we need more, and it's time to literally make some bold decisions and give us more of that so we can see them right away where we need them, emphasised Markarova.

The ambassador also noted that Ukraine does not rely on obtaining permission from the United States to use the received American weapons for strikes on strategic objects on the territory of Russia.

We defend ourselves. Regardless of whether we strike Russian troops on our territory or Russian troops outside our territory. And we try to do it. But, of course, there are certain limitations. Now, I will not publicly engage in discussions with the US or any of our other partners. But I just want to say that it is clear that Russia is the aggressor here, Markarova emphasised.

