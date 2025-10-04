A man died in Shostka as a result of a Russian strike on a train station

The Russians carried out a double strike on the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region, on the afternoon of October 4. It is currently known that in addition to the injured, there is a victim.

Russian drone attack: 71-year-old man dies on train in Shostka

The body of a deceased 71-year-old man was found in a carriage of one of the trains hit by an enemy drone at the railway station in the city of Shostka, the prosecutor's office said in a statement. Share

At the same time, the State Emergency Service also confirmed that a person died as a result of the Shahed strike.

The prosecutor's office noted that the qualification of the criminal proceedings was changed to Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (commitment of war crimes that caused the death of a person).

Ukrzaliznytsia also confirmed the information about the deceased.