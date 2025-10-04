A man died in Shostka as a result of a Russian strike on a train station
The Russians carried out a double strike on the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region, on the afternoon of October 4. It is currently known that in addition to the injured, there is a victim.

Points of attention

  • A tragic event unfolded in Shostka when a Russian strike on a train station led to the death of a 71-year-old man.
  • The prosecutor's office has classified the incident as a war crime under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
  • The victim's body was found in a train carriage hit by an enemy drone, sparking outrage and condemnation of the attack.

The body of a deceased 71-year-old man was found in a carriage of one of the trains hit by an enemy drone at the railway station in the city of Shostka, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

At the same time, the State Emergency Service also confirmed that a person died as a result of the Shahed strike.

The prosecutor's office noted that the qualification of the criminal proceedings was changed to Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (commitment of war crimes that caused the death of a person).

Ukrzaliznytsia also confirmed the information about the deceased.

"Unfortunately, we have sad news from Shostka. Rescuers have found the body of a deceased man. We express our sincere condolences to his family and friends," the company wrote.

