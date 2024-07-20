A man was arrested in the USA for threatening to kill Trump and Vance
A man was arrested in the USA for threatening to kill Trump and Vance

Читати українською
Source:  Associated Press

A man was arrested in Florida who threatened to kill US presidential candidate Donald Trump, senator and vice presidential candidate JD Vance.

  • According to police, the man sent written death threats to Trump and Vance via Facebook.
  • An attack on Trump during a speech in Pennsylvania resulted in the injury and death of one civilian.
  • Donald Trump plans to return to work at the White House after the attack and said he is not going to give up.

What is known about the arrest of the man who threatened to kill Trump and Vance

As noted, police in the city of Jupiter arrested Michael Wiseman on charges of making written threats to kill. He has already been taken into custody and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.

Detectives said Weisman repeatedly threatened Trump and Vance in writing on Facebook. According to police, the threats also involved "causing bodily harm" to members of the Trump and Vance families.

Jupiter is about 20 miles north of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach.

Assassination of Trump. What is important to know

Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire during a speech by the former US president in Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump immediately fell to his knees - people around him began to scream and also fell to the ground.

Security quickly responded to the shooting, removing Donald Trump from the stage and taking him away from the scene. As a result of the shooting, Trump's face was covered in blood — he was wounded in the ear.

In addition to the shooter, who was eliminated by a sniper, one civilian was killed during the attack.

Donald Trump said that he is not going to give up and plans to return to the White House.

