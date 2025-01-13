A military hospital caught fire in Tula, Russia — video

A large-scale fire broke out in a military hospital building in the Russian city of Tula. It belongs to the 39th separate medical detachment of the Airborne Forces.
Points of attention
What is known about the fire in Tula, Russia?
According to Russian media, the fire engulfed one of the floors of the hospital on Sovetskaya Street. The area of the fire was about 1,000 square meters, and the flames spread to the roof of the building.
The preliminary cause of the fire is said to be an electrical short circuit. About 200 people were in the building at the time of the fire.
Firefighters are working at the scene. The Russian side claims that all medical workers and patients have been evacuated. There is currently no information about casualties.
GUR drones hit a military facility in Tula
On the night of May 16, drones of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attacked the production facilities of the state-owned enterprise of the Russian defense complex "Bazalt" in Tula.
OSINT analysts point out that the moment the drones were hit was recorded by street surveillance cameras.
According to Russian propagandists, in the Tula region, an air defense system shot down two unmanned aerial vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that Basalt is a Russian defense enterprise that is engaged in the creation and supply of weapons and ammunition for the ground forces, air forces, and navy.
It includes not only the main division in Moscow, but also a research and production division in Krasnoarmiysk, Moscow Region, and production divisions in Tula and Kostroma Region.
