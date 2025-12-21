A new attack on Ukraine would be fatal for Putin — Rutte
Source:  Bild

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stressed that Kyiv's allies will do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine never again in history becomes the victim of a new attack by Russia.

  • Involving the US in security guarantees may be the best solution.
  • The option of introducing European peacekeepers into Ukraine after the ceasefire is also being considered.

Ukraine will receive 3 levels of protection from the Russian Federation

According to Mark Rutte, a new attack on Ukraine would be fatal for Putin.

There are three levels for this, the NATO Secretary General emphasized.

The first level is the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Marco Rutte notes that Ukrainian soldiers must always be in excellent shape.

Of course, they are doing the impossible now, but they must be able to protect the country after the war or during a long truce.

Second level — "Coalition of the Willing"

It will be led by France and Great Britain, and all of Kyiv's allies who wish to participate will be able to join.

The formed coalition will become an additional safeguard that will deter Russia from new aggression.

Third level - USA

It is quite possible that it is the involvement of the United States in Ukraine's security guarantees that will scare the Kremlin the most.

Another important point is the introduction of European peacekeepers into Ukraine after the ceasefire, if Putin decides to attack again.

"I can say: some European countries have given a signal that - if necessary - they are ready to participate with live force (troops)," Rutte added.

