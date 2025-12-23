"We are stronger." NATO explained why they are not afraid of Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date

"We are stronger." NATO explained why they are not afraid of Russia

"We are stronger." NATO explained why they are not afraid of Russia
Читати українською
Source:  Bild

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte responded to the protests of young people in Germany against the reform of military service, and also explained why the Alliance is not afraid of a full-scale invasion by the aggressor country Russia.

Points of attention

  • Russia will not be able to intimidate NATO with the size of its army.
  • Rutte believes that the Alliance countries will give a powerful rebuff to Russia in the event of an attack.

Rutte believes that Russia has no chance in a war with NATO

A media representative asked the Secretary General of the Alliance to react and comment on the latest events in Germany.

What is important to understand is that it is there that young people are protesting against the draft.

Journalists asked Mark Rutte how to motivate the younger generation to fight for their country if the need arises.

According to the NATO Secretary General, this can be talked about for quite a long time.

But when I look at Germany — and also at my own country, the Netherlands — I see a clear majority who understand the threat and the need to defend their country. I have no doubt that when things get serious, the young people will be ready to take up arms. Putin has 140 million inhabitants. NATO countries together have about one billion. We are stronger than Russia in every way.

Marco Rutte

Marco Rutte

NATO Secretary General

As mentioned earlier, on December 19, the German parliament finally approved the military service reform.

Its main goal is to increase the size of the Bundeswehr from the current approximately 184,000 soldiers to 255-270,000 by 2035.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
When Russia may start a war against the Baltic countries — Budanov named the year
Budanov warned about Putin's plans
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"It's terrible." NATO Secretary General points to the large-scale failure of the Russian army
"It's terrible." NATO Secretary General points to the large-scale failure of the Russian army
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"He didn't achieve his goals." Rubio publicly humiliated Putin
Rubio calls on Ukraine and Russia to compromise

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?