NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte responded to the protests of young people in Germany against the reform of military service, and also explained why the Alliance is not afraid of a full-scale invasion by the aggressor country Russia.
Points of attention
- Russia will not be able to intimidate NATO with the size of its army.
- Rutte believes that the Alliance countries will give a powerful rebuff to Russia in the event of an attack.
Rutte believes that Russia has no chance in a war with NATO
A media representative asked the Secretary General of the Alliance to react and comment on the latest events in Germany.
What is important to understand is that it is there that young people are protesting against the draft.
Journalists asked Mark Rutte how to motivate the younger generation to fight for their country if the need arises.
According to the NATO Secretary General, this can be talked about for quite a long time.
As mentioned earlier, on December 19, the German parliament finally approved the military service reform.
Its main goal is to increase the size of the Bundeswehr from the current approximately 184,000 soldiers to 255-270,000 by 2035.
