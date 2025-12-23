NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte responded to the protests of young people in Germany against the reform of military service, and also explained why the Alliance is not afraid of a full-scale invasion by the aggressor country Russia.

Rutte believes that Russia has no chance in a war with NATO

A media representative asked the Secretary General of the Alliance to react and comment on the latest events in Germany.

What is important to understand is that it is there that young people are protesting against the draft.

Journalists asked Mark Rutte how to motivate the younger generation to fight for their country if the need arises.

According to the NATO Secretary General, this can be talked about for quite a long time.

But when I look at Germany — and also at my own country, the Netherlands — I see a clear majority who understand the threat and the need to defend their country. I have no doubt that when things get serious, the young people will be ready to take up arms. Putin has 140 million inhabitants. NATO countries together have about one billion. We are stronger than Russia in every way. Marco Rutte NATO Secretary General

As mentioned earlier, on December 19, the German parliament finally approved the military service reform.