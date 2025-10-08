A new group of Ukrainian Legion volunteers will sign contracts with the AFU

The next, sixth group of volunteers of the Ukrainian Legion will sign contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine on October 10 in Lublin.

Ukrainian Legion in Poland: the sixth group of volunteers will sign a contract with the AFU

This was announced by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland, Vasyl Bodnar.

On October 10 in Lublin, several dozen volunteers from among Ukrainians living abroad will sign contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to him, despite all attempts to discredit the activities of the recruiting center, it continues to work, and the recruitment of volunteers continues continuously.

Yes, it's not hundreds or thousands of people, but systematic work is underway. A large number of applications are being processed, the best candidates are being selected, and there is obvious progress. Vasyl Bodnar Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland

He added that the recruiting center at the Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin has been operating for a year, and its work is paying off. Therefore, the center will continue to operate and recruit Ukrainian volunteers abroad to the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The creation of the Ukrainian Legion became known in early July last year, when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk signed a security agreement in Warsaw. One of its points is the training of Ukrainian military units on the territory of Poland. Share

A recruitment center for volunteer citizens of Ukraine based at the Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin opened in early October last year.

Volunteers from the Ukrainian Legion can sign a contract for one year, three years, or until the end of a special period.

After signing contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, they are sent to one of the training grounds near Lublin for training. The training is conducted by instructors from NATO countries. Servicemen who require separate training in their chosen specialization can undergo additional training in other places.

According to the agreement, the Ukrainian side provides the legion volunteers with military uniforms and medicines, and the Polish side provides infrastructure, equipment, and weapons for the training period.

The first group of volunteers from the Ukrainian Legion signed contracts with the Armed Forces of Ukraine in November last year, the second in January this year, the third in late February, the fourth in early June, and the fifth in early August.