A partial shutdown has begun in the US — what will it lead to?

The US entered a partial shutdown on January 31, which is not expected to end until Monday, when the House of Representatives will consider an updated package of budget funding bills approved by the Senate.

Partial shutdown begins in the US

Democrats previously demanded that the Department of Homeland Security stop funding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after incidents involving the killing of protesters in Minnesota.

On January 29, an agreement was announced between Republicans and Democrats that funding for most federal agencies would be extended through September, while the Department of Homeland Security would only be provided with funds at current levels for two weeks to continue negotiations.

The Senate passed the bill on January 30 and sent it to the House of Representatives. Speaker Mike Johnson is expected to bring it up for a vote under the expedited procedure, which requires at least two-thirds of congressmen to vote for the document.