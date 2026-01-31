A partial shutdown has begun in the US — what will it lead to?
the US
Читати українською
Source:  ABC News

The US entered a partial shutdown on January 31, which is not expected to end until Monday, when the House of Representatives will consider an updated package of budget funding bills approved by the Senate.

Points of attention

  The US entered a partial shutdown on January 31 with a delay in ending until budget funding bills are approved by the House of Representatives.
  • An agreement has been made to extend funding for federal agencies through September, with the Department of Homeland Security receiving two weeks of funding at current levels.

Partial shutdown begins in the US

Democrats previously demanded that the Department of Homeland Security stop funding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after incidents involving the killing of protesters in Minnesota.

On January 29, an agreement was announced between Republicans and Democrats that funding for most federal agencies would be extended through September, while the Department of Homeland Security would only be provided with funds at current levels for two weeks to continue negotiations.

The Senate passed the bill on January 30 and sent it to the House of Representatives. Speaker Mike Johnson is expected to bring it up for a vote under the expedited procedure, which requires at least two-thirds of congressmen to vote for the document.

The vote is expected on the evening of February 2.



