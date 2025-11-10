A step towards ending the shutdown. The US Senate passed a bill to fund the government

The U.S. Senate has passed a government funding bill that should end the longest government shutdown in history. But one more step is needed to make the plan happen.

US Senate passes government funding bill

Senators finally managed to break the deadlock that led the country to the longest shutdown in history.

60 people voted "yes", which is the minimum threshold for a decision.

This came after 8 Democratic senators agreed to a deal that includes a vote on extending health care subsidies and guarantees that federal employees laid off during the government shutdown will be reinstated.

These senators include: Katherine Cortez, Dick Durbin, John Fetterman, Tim Kaine, Maggie Hassan, Jackie Rosen, Jeanne Shaheen and independent Senator Angus King.

However, there are still a number of steps to take to end the shutdown. The bill must now be passed by the US House of Representatives, before it can be signed by US President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, House Democratic leadership has already warned that a vote is expected later this week. Lawmakers will receive notice 36 hours before the vote begins, as House members face delays and flight cancellations due to the government shutdown. Share

A few hours ago, US President Donald Trump announced that the shutdown was nearing its end.