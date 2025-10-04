US shutdown threatens nuclear weapons safety — what's happening
Category
World
Publication date

US shutdown threatens nuclear weapons safety — what's happening

US
Читати українською
Source:  Fox News

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the government shutdown could jeopardize the security of nuclear weapons as funding for the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) runs out in 8 days.

Points of attention

  • US Energy Secretary warns that the government shutdown could endanger the security of nuclear weapons as funding for the NNSA runs out.
  • The Minister of Energy highlights the risks to the US nuclear arsenal and equipment due to the potential emergency shutdown procedures.
  • Accusations are made towards Democrats for delaying the appointment of crucial personnel within the Energy Department amidst the government shutdown.

US nuclear weapons could be at risk due to shutdown

He said this on October 2.

We have about eight days of funding left for the National Nuclear Security Administration, which oversees our nuclear weapons arsenal, nuclear submarine engines, and aircraft carriers. After those eight days, we will have to go into emergency shutdown procedures that put the country at risk.

He also accused Democrats of delaying the appointment of more than 20 people in his department.

The government shutdown in the US began at 00:01 on Wednesday, October 1.

On October 3, lawmakers in the upper house of the US Congress failed to pass a resolution to resume government funding, extending the country's shutdown until at least next week.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump and Musk are bringing the US closer to another shutdown
Elon Musk and Donald Trump
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The shutdown has begun in the US — what does it mean?
US shutdown — what we know so far
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US "Shutdown" does not affect arms supplies to Ukraine — MFA
US "Shutdown"

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?