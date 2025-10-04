US shutdown threatens nuclear weapons safety — what's happening

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the government shutdown could jeopardize the security of nuclear weapons as funding for the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) runs out in 8 days.

US nuclear weapons could be at risk due to shutdown

He said this on October 2.

We have about eight days of funding left for the National Nuclear Security Administration, which oversees our nuclear weapons arsenal, nuclear submarine engines, and aircraft carriers. After those eight days, we will have to go into emergency shutdown procedures that put the country at risk. Share

He also accused Democrats of delaying the appointment of more than 20 people in his department.

The government shutdown in the US began at 00:01 on Wednesday, October 1.

On October 3, lawmakers in the upper house of the US Congress failed to pass a resolution to resume government funding, extending the country's shutdown until at least next week.