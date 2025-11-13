The longest shutdown in US history is over — Trump signs government funding bill

US President Donald Trump has signed a bill to fund the government, ending the longest government shutdown in US history.

The shutdown in the US has ended: what is known

Trump signed the bill into law hours after it was passed by the House of Representatives, two days after the Senate passed it.

222 members of the House of Representatives, mostly Republicans and a few Democrats, voted in favor of reopening the US government. 209 congressmen voted against.

The adopted bill is a compromise, as it provides for temporary funding for the government until January 30, 2026.

It also establishes three packages of annual appropriations:

for military construction;

for the needs of the legislative branch;

Ministry of Agriculture.

The bill guarantees the reinstatement of employees laid off during the shutdown with payment of their wages.

This shutdown was the longest in US history and lasted 43 days. Share

He broke the previous record, which was also set during Trump's term: in early 2019, government funding was frozen for 35 days.