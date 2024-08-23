In Poland, suspicion was announced and the former head of the Government's Strategic Reserve Agency, Michal Kuchmerovskyi, accused of embezzling a $114 million EU grant for the purchase and transfer of generators to Ukraine, was arrested.

What is known about suspicions of corruption in relation to Kuchmerovskyi

According to the journalists of the Polish publication PAP, Kuchmerovsky has already been arrested in absentia in the case of the use of EU grant funds in the amount of 114 million euros for the supply of generators to Ukraine.

Michal Kuchmerovskyi

Interestingly, the ex-prime minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, stood up for the official, accusing the current head of government, Donald Tusk, of "an act of treacherous political revenge."

I am fully convinced of Michal Kuchmerovsky's honesty, which he will definitely prove during the trial. Today, it is obvious that the reforms carried out by him and the actions of the State Strategic Reserve Agency are extremely unpleasant for the current destructive government, which destroys everything and everyone who serves Poland well on its way, Morawiecki said. Share

What exactly are the charges against Kuchmerovsky

It is noted that the investigation of violations by the Strategic Reserve Agency was started on December 1, 2023.

The basis for this was collected secret materials from the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau and two announcements regarding suspicions from the Inspector General of Financial Information.

According to the results of the next stage of the investigation, 2 more suspicions of money laundering were announced.

In July of this year, the Polish Prosecutor's Office indicted the director of the Agency's procurement department, Justyna G., and the manager of this department, Joanie P., who were accused of exceeding their official powers in connection with the performance of public functions by granting preferences to certain RARS contractors in connection with the implementation of the grant EU in the amount of 114 million euros for the supply of electricity generators for Ukraine.

On August 22, the Prosecutor General of Poland, Przemysław Nowak, announced that he had received evidence that allows him to bring charges of participation in an organized criminal group, abuse of authority and failure to fulfill duties for the purpose of obtaining financial benefit against two more people - Michal K. and Pavel Sh.

The location of the suspects is unknown, which made it impossible to conduct procedural actions with their participation. In connection with the need to start searching for the suspects on the basis of indictment letters, the prosecutor submitted a petition to the Katowice-East District Court in Katowice to apply a preventive measure to them in the form of temporary arrest, Novak said. Share

The Katowice-East District Court "satisfied the prosecutor's request regarding Michal K. and imposed a preventive measure in the form of temporary arrest for 90 days from the day of his detention." At the same time, the court did not grant the petition regarding Pavlo Sh.