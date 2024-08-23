In Poland, suspicion was announced and the former head of the Government's Strategic Reserve Agency, Michal Kuchmerovskyi, accused of embezzling a $114 million EU grant for the purchase and transfer of generators to Ukraine, was arrested.
Points of attention
- Former head of the Strategic Reserve Agency, Michal Kuchmerovskyi, accused of embezzling a significant EU grant for purchasing generators for Ukraine, was arrested in Poland.
- The investigation, initiated in December 2023, uncovered suspicions of corruption, involvement in an organized criminal group, abuse of authority, and failure to fulfill duties for financial benefit.
- Mateusz Morawiecki, ex-Prime Minister of Poland, defends Kuchmerovskyi, alleging political revenge and vouching for his honesty amidst the controversy.
- Charges have also been brought against other individuals involved in the case, highlighting the extent of the alleged corruption within the State Strategic Reserve Agency.
- The scandal sheds light on the challenges of ensuring transparency and accountability in the distribution of international grants and the complexities of cross-border cooperation in aid provision.
What is known about suspicions of corruption in relation to Kuchmerovskyi
According to the journalists of the Polish publication PAP, Kuchmerovsky has already been arrested in absentia in the case of the use of EU grant funds in the amount of 114 million euros for the supply of generators to Ukraine.
Interestingly, the ex-prime minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, stood up for the official, accusing the current head of government, Donald Tusk, of "an act of treacherous political revenge."
What exactly are the charges against Kuchmerovsky
It is noted that the investigation of violations by the Strategic Reserve Agency was started on December 1, 2023.
The basis for this was collected secret materials from the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau and two announcements regarding suspicions from the Inspector General of Financial Information.
According to the results of the next stage of the investigation, 2 more suspicions of money laundering were announced.
In July of this year, the Polish Prosecutor's Office indicted the director of the Agency's procurement department, Justyna G., and the manager of this department, Joanie P., who were accused of exceeding their official powers in connection with the performance of public functions by granting preferences to certain RARS contractors in connection with the implementation of the grant EU in the amount of 114 million euros for the supply of electricity generators for Ukraine.
On August 22, the Prosecutor General of Poland, Przemysław Nowak, announced that he had received evidence that allows him to bring charges of participation in an organized criminal group, abuse of authority and failure to fulfill duties for the purpose of obtaining financial benefit against two more people - Michal K. and Pavel Sh.
The Katowice-East District Court "satisfied the prosecutor's request regarding Michal K. and imposed a preventive measure in the form of temporary arrest for 90 days from the day of his detention." At the same time, the court did not grant the petition regarding Pavlo Sh.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-