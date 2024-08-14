A serious blow to Putin. An expert from the Netherlands gave an assessment of the counteroffensive of the AFU in Kurshchyna

The sudden offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region was a serious blow to the illegitimate president of Russia, Volodymyr Putin, and added moral strength to Ukrainians. This opinion was expressed by Dick Zande, a defense expert at the Netherlands Institute of International Relations Clingendael in The Hague.

The sudden offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region is a serious blow to Putin's face, as his success reveals the weak defense of Russia's international border. Ukraine temporarily changed the situation, causing embarrassment to the Russian political and military leadership. Share

According to the expert, the offensive in the Kursk region raised the morale of the Armed Forces.

For Ukraine, the offensive in the Kursk region is a "moral incentive" both for the population and for the Armed Forces, which in recent months have mainly been conducting defensive operations with the loss of (limited areas of) territory in the Donbass. Now Russia will be forced to transfer relevant forces to the Kursk region, which may negatively affect its offensive operations in the Donbass.

According to him, the Ukrainian offensive is unlikely to destabilize Russia politically.

Putin's autocratic regime is simply too strong—with almost no opposition left, and loyal armed forces, intelligence services, etc.—to be destabilized by this limited incursion into the sovereign territory of the Russian Federation. But this will force Russia to take the necessary measures to counter the Ukrainian offensive and, as Russian tradition often shows, this may be accompanied by the replacement of some military commanders. Share

Syrskyi reported on the situation in Suzhi, Kursk region of the Russian Federation

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced on August 14 that the Defense Forces of Ukraine had completed the search and destruction of the enemy in Suzhi, Kursk Region.

Groups of the Defense Forces continue to conduct an offensive operation on the territory of the Kursk region. Since the beginning of the current day, the troops have advanced in separate directions from 1 to 2 kilometers.

Oleksandr Syrskyi also emphasized that the search and destruction of the enemy in the settlement of Suja was completed.

In addition, as the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces reported, the Ukrainian military captured more than 100 captured Russian soldiers.