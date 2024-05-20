A state of emergency imposed in Russian Yakutia due to large-scale flood — video

Russian Yakutia continues to be flooded

As the head of the republic, Aisen Nikolaev, announced, a state of emergency of a regional nature has been introduced in Yakutia since May 20.

In connection with the difficult flood situation in a number of regions of the republic, he signed a decree declaring a state of emergency at the regional level from May 20, 2024. According to the decree, the Government of the republic is instructed to take all measures to restore settlements and economic objects, ensure the livelihood of the population and provide social and material assistance to the affected citizens, Nikolaev wrote.

Due to the ice passage in a day, another 27-yard territory of Frunze, Apany, Yedeytsi, and Nikolskoe were flooded.

In total, 647 yard areas remain flooded, including 489 residential buildings in 16 settlements of the Namsky district.

Another dam was destroyed in Russia

In April, a large-scale flood in the city of Tomsk, Tomsk Region, partially collapsed an embankment next to the Communal Bridge across the Tom River.

The local authorities declared a threat of emergency due to floods in the Novosibirsk region on the rivers Ini, Berdi, Tara, and Tartas.