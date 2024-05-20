A state of emergency imposed in Russian Yakutia due to large-scale flood — video

In Russian Yakutia, a total of 647 yard areas remain flooded, including 489 residential buildings in 16 settlements.
Russian Yakutia continues to be flooded
As the head of the republic, Aisen Nikolaev, announced, a state of emergency of a regional nature has been introduced in Yakutia since May 20.
Due to the ice passage in a day, another 27-yard territory of Frunze, Apany, Yedeytsi, and Nikolskoe were flooded.
In total, 647 yard areas remain flooded, including 489 residential buildings in 16 settlements of the Namsky district.
Another dam was destroyed in Russia
In April, a large-scale flood in the city of Tomsk, Tomsk Region, partially collapsed an embankment next to the Communal Bridge across the Tom River.
The local authorities declared a threat of emergency due to floods in the Novosibirsk region on the rivers Ini, Berdi, Tara, and Tartas.
Evacuation continued from flooded areas in Orenburg. 10,656 homesteads and 5,503 households remain flooded, 55 of which are multi-apartment buildings.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-