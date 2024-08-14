A state of emergency was introduced in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation

A state of emergency at the regional level was imposed on the entire territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

What is the situation in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation

As the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said, the situation in the region "continues to remain extremely difficult and tense."

The Russian official said that a state of emergency at the regional level is being declared on the entire territory of the region for the purpose of "additional protection of the population, provision of additional support measures to the victims."

In addition, the governor initiates a further appeal to the government commission with a request to declare a state of emergency in the Belgorod region and at the federal level.

What preceded it

On August 10, a counter-terrorist operation (CTO) regime was immediately introduced in three regions of the Russian Federation. We are talking about Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod regions, which are located near the borders with Ukraine.

The Russian side made such a decision against the background of the offensive of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region.

It became known that the refugees evacuated from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation decided to settle in the Zaporizhia region of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia.

We will remind you that on August 12, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi officially commented on the events that took place in the last week in the Russian Kurshchyna for the first time.

He called the breakthrough of the Armed Forces the finale of Putin's war, which will be catastrophic for him and Russia.