The Russians announced a breakthrough of the Armed Forces in another district of the Belgorod region

On August 12, the governor of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced the beginning of the evacuation of the population of the border Krasnoyaruzhsky district.

An evacuation was announced in the border area of the Belgorod region

According to the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the activity of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was recorded on the border of the Krasnoyaruzh district. In connection with this, an evacuation was announced there.

We have an anxious morning. Enemy activity on the border of Krasnoyaruz district... We are starting to move residents of Krasnoyaruz district to safer places, - writes Gladkov. Share

RosZMI notes that Russian military bloggers reported on the attack of one Ukrainian unit on the border village of Kolotylivka in the Krasnoyaruz District as early as August 11.

Krasnoyaruz district is located in the northwest of Belgorod region, from the district center, Krasnaya Yaruga, to Suzhi in Kursk region, where Ukrainian units entered on August 6, — about 45 km.

What is known about the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna

On August 6, the Russians reported on Ukraine's attempts to break into the Kursk region.

On August 8, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the advance of the Ukrainian military in two districts of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation and announced that it had moved reserves to the border and was shelling the Armed Forces from aviation.

On the morning of August 9, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation issued a statement on the situation in the Kursk region, where it acknowledged that Ukrainian forces are on the outskirts of Suzhi.

On August 10, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that he had listened to the reports of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, in particular, regarding pushing the war into the aggressor's territory.

On August 11, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation began to claim that Russian troops allegedly prevented attempts by Ukrainian forces to break through in the Tolpyne and Obshii Kolodez settlements of Kursk Oblast.

It is worth paying attention to the fact that they are located approximately 25 and 30 km from the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Thus, the authorities of the Russian Federation de facto confirmed that the Armed Forces were able to reach deep into the Kursk border region.

According to British journalists, in the Sumy region they witnessed a constant flow of armored personnel carriers and tanks moving towards Russia.