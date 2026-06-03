A step towards the EU. Ukraine and Hungary reached a "comprehensive agreement" — Magyar

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said his country had reached a "comprehensive agreement" with Ukraine regarding the Hungarian national minority.
Points of attention
- Ukraine and Hungary have reached a comprehensive agreement regarding the Hungarian national minority, signaling progress towards deeper relations with the EU.
- The agreement aims to expand the linguistic, educational, cultural, and political rights of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine, benefiting the 100,000-strong Hungarian community.
Magyar announces “comprehensive agreement” with Ukraine regarding Hungarian minority
On June 3, Magyar said that his government had achieved "in three weeks" what former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his team "couldn't do in ten years."
He noted that this agreement is the result of several weeks of intensive negotiations at the expert level between Hungary and Ukraine, in which political organizations of the Hungarian community of Transcarpathia and churches also participated.
According to him, these commitments of Ukraine "will also be reflected in its action plan towards the European Union."
If this happens, the Hungarian government will support the opening of the first cluster of negotiations on Ukraine's accession.
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