Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said his country had reached a "comprehensive agreement" with Ukraine regarding the Hungarian national minority.

Magyar announces “comprehensive agreement” with Ukraine regarding Hungarian minority

On June 3, Magyar said that his government had achieved "in three weeks" what former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his team "couldn't do in ten years."

We reached a comprehensive agreement with Ukraine to expand the linguistic, educational, cultural, and political rights of the 100,000-strong Hungarian minority. Peter Magyar Prime Minister of Hungary

He noted that this agreement is the result of several weeks of intensive negotiations at the expert level between Hungary and Ukraine, in which political organizations of the Hungarian community of Transcarpathia and churches also participated.

I am very pleased that one day before National Unity Day, I can announce that the Ukrainian government has committed to incorporating the agreed measures into its legislative framework in the near future, thereby granting our compatriots in Transcarpathia much broader educational, cultural, linguistic, and political rights than they have had so far. Share

According to him, these commitments of Ukraine "will also be reflected in its action plan towards the European Union."