A step towards the EU. Ukraine and Hungary reached a "comprehensive agreement" — Magyar
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Politics
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A step towards the EU. Ukraine and Hungary reached a "comprehensive agreement" — Magyar

Hungary
Читати українською

Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said his country had reached a "comprehensive agreement" with Ukraine regarding the Hungarian national minority.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine and Hungary have reached a comprehensive agreement regarding the Hungarian national minority, signaling progress towards deeper relations with the EU.
  • The agreement aims to expand the linguistic, educational, cultural, and political rights of the Hungarian minority in Ukraine, benefiting the 100,000-strong Hungarian community.

Magyar announces “comprehensive agreement” with Ukraine regarding Hungarian minority

On June 3, Magyar said that his government had achieved "in three weeks" what former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his team "couldn't do in ten years."

We reached a comprehensive agreement with Ukraine to expand the linguistic, educational, cultural, and political rights of the 100,000-strong Hungarian minority.

Peter Magyar

Peter Magyar

Prime Minister of Hungary

He noted that this agreement is the result of several weeks of intensive negotiations at the expert level between Hungary and Ukraine, in which political organizations of the Hungarian community of Transcarpathia and churches also participated.

I am very pleased that one day before National Unity Day, I can announce that the Ukrainian government has committed to incorporating the agreed measures into its legislative framework in the near future, thereby granting our compatriots in Transcarpathia much broader educational, cultural, linguistic, and political rights than they have had so far.

According to him, these commitments of Ukraine "will also be reflected in its action plan towards the European Union."

If this happens, the Hungarian government will support the opening of the first cluster of negotiations on Ukraine's accession.

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