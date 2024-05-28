A threat of Russia's offensive from Belarus is only informational, Ukraine's monitoring group says

The Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) stated that the threat from Belarus is currently exclusively informational. Currently, the Russians do not have the strength and means to attack Ukraine from there.

Can the Russian army launch an offensive from the territory of Belarus?

To do this, they [the Russians] will increase the information situation so that our command pays more attention to this direction. However, Belarus is under constant surveillance, — said CCD chief Andriy Kovalenko. Share

He added that Ukrainians should remember the large font size, on the line of which there are "active and inactive zones." Kovalenko noted that the occupiers consider the border with Belarus a zone of tension. Ukrainian defenders are ready for threats from this direction, but today, the CCD chief concluded that such a threat lies exclusively in the information plane.

Belarus and Russia are conducting demonstration military drills

Russia has flown more than ten military aircraft planes to Belarus, where joint exercises of the air force and air defence forces have begun to demonstrate its "power" to Europe and the world.

The issues of managing heterogeneous aviation forces and organising their interaction during training and combat tasks will be worked out during the exercises.

The exercises involve air bases, units of anti-aircraft missile and radio engineering troops of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, and crews of reconnaissance, fighter, and army aviation of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

The Belarusian Air Force and Air Defense Forces commander will conduct the training.