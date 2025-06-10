A woman died in Kyiv as a result of a Russian attack

As of 1:25 p.m., at least one civilian was reported killed as a result of a Russian combined strike on Kyiv on the night of June 10.
Points of attention
- A total of 322 air attack vehicles were used in the assault by the enemy on the night of June 10, with air defense forces neutralizing 284 targets.
- The UNESCO World Heritage-listed Hagia Sophia Cathedral also suffered damage from the blast wave during the attack.
The number of victims has increased again
The head of the Kyiv City State Anti-Terrorism Committee, Timur Tkachenko, and the mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, spoke about the situation in the capital after the Russian strikes.
In addition, Vitaliy Klitschko confirmed that a total of 6 people were injured in the Russian strike.
What is important to understand is that in total, on the night of June 10 (from 8:00 p.m. on June 9), the enemy attacked with 322 air attack vehicles:
315 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulator drones;
2 KN-23 ballistic missiles;
5 Iskander-K cruise missiles.
Air defense forces neutralized 284 targets during the Russian air attack.
