A woman died in Kyiv as a result of a Russian attack

As of 1:25 p.m., at least one civilian was reported killed as a result of a Russian combined strike on Kyiv on the night of June 10.

The number of victims has increased again

The head of the Kyiv City State Anti-Terrorism Committee, Timur Tkachenko, and the mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, spoke about the situation in the capital after the Russian strikes.

Today's attack on Kyiv claimed the life of a woman in the Obolon district, the report says. Share

In addition, Vitaliy Klitschko confirmed that a total of 6 people were injured in the Russian strike.

Two victims are in hospital in the city's medical facilities. Four were provided with outpatient care, the mayor of Kyiv emphasized. Share

It is also known that the blast wave damaged the Hagia Sophia Cathedral, which is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

What is important to understand is that in total, on the night of June 10 (from 8:00 p.m. on June 9), the enemy attacked with 322 air attack vehicles:

315 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulator drones;

2 KN-23 ballistic missiles;

5 Iskander-K cruise missiles.

Air defense forces neutralized 284 targets during the Russian air attack.