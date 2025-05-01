"Abandonment of America's highest ideals" — Harris harshly criticized Trump
"Abandonment of America's highest ideals" — Harris harshly criticized Trump

Source:  The Guardian

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris has issued a scathing criticism of President Donald Trump, the first time since the 2024 election, which she lost.

  • Kamala Harris harshly criticizes President Trump for abandoning America's highest ideals.
  • Harris calls on Americans to organize, run for office, and defend fundamental rights and values.
  • The speech marked Harris' return to the political arena and emphasized the importance of standing up against Trump's policies.

Harris harshly criticized Trump's policies

The Democrat spoke at an event in San Francisco to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Emerge America, an organization that encourages Democratic women to pursue careers in politics and run for elected office.

During her speech, Harris sharply criticized Trump's first 100 days in power.

This speech by Harris was the most powerful since Trump returned to the White House. It actually marked Harris' return to the political arena. After losing the election, she remained silent for a long time.

Kamala Harris, in her speech, said the country was witnessing "a complete abandonment by the president of America's highest ideals." She praised leaders and institutions resisting Trump and his policies — from members of Congress to judges who, as the Democrat said, "uphold the rule of law in the face of those who would imprison them," to universities that are defying "unconstitutional demands," to ordinary Americans.

The politician also accused Trump of deliberately intimidating and spreading chaos to strengthen his own power.

They expect that if they can scare some people, it will have a frightening effect on others. But they fail to notice that fear is not the only thing that is contagious. Courage is contagious.

Harris also urged Americans to continue organizing, running for office, and standing up for fundamental rights and values.

Recall that the US elections were held on November 4, 2024. Trump won the election, and Kamala Harris lost. The Republican Party won a majority in Congress. Trump's inauguration took place on January 20, 2025.

