Harris was actively preparing for Biden's death — unexpected details
Source:  The Guardian

The team of former US Vice President Kamala Harris developed an entire strategy and algorithm of actions, fearing that former President Joe Biden might die while still the country's leader.

Points of attention

  • The book 'Battle: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House' unveils the behind-the-scenes events in the White House and the measures taken by Harris' team to be prepared for any eventuality.
  • Despite the sensitive nature of the preparations, Harris was not informed about the list of federal judges until after Simmons left her camp in January 2023.

Biden could have died as president

Details of the events in the White House are described in the new book "Battle: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House" by Jonathan Allen and Amy Parnes.

As it turned out, Democratic Party representatives were holding secret negotiations to plan to remove Joe Biden as the party's presidential candidate as early as 2023.

No less shocking is the fact that Kamala Harris and her team members created a special strategy because they wanted to be prepared for even the worst possible outcome, namely Biden's death as president.

The authors of the book claim that this was done by Jamal Simmons, Harris' communications director.

Moreover, he even compiled a list of federal judges who could swear in the US vice president.

Simmons did not tell Kamala Harris about the list before he left her camp in January 2023. But he advised colleagues that he should be informed immediately if anything happened to Biden because he had developed an entire communications strategy.

