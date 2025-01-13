About 300 North Korean soldiers died in the war against Ukraine — South Korean intelligence

At least 300 North Korean soldiers have been killed and another 2,700 wounded in the war against Ukraine, according to South Korean intelligence.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) shared the data during a closed-door meeting of the parliamentary intelligence committee, according to ruling People's Power Party spokesman Lee Song-gwen.

The NRC noted that the massive losses among the North Korean military are due to their lack of preparation for modern warfare, in particular, "ineffective" shooting at drones.

It is also reported that North Korea is forcing its soldiers to commit suicide to avoid being captured by the Ukrainian military.

The NRC has confirmed the authenticity of a video released by Ukraine showing two captured North Korean soldiers. According to Lee Song-kwen, one of them has not expressed a desire to return to South Korea.

Both prisoners served in the DPRK Main Intelligence Directorate, North Korea's key military intelligence agency.

On January 12, South Korean intelligence confirmed that Ukrainian soldiers managed to capture two North Korean occupiers.

Moreover, it is known that one of the prisoners admitted that "significant" losses were recorded among North Korean soldiers fighting on the side of Russia.

"We will continue to exchange information regarding North Korean prisoners in close cooperation with Ukrainian intelligence agencies," the South Korean National Security Council said.

According to the Ukrainian side, the injuries sustained by the North Korean military are not critical.