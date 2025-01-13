About 300 North Korean soldiers died in the war against Ukraine — South Korean intelligence
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

About 300 North Korean soldiers died in the war against Ukraine — South Korean intelligence

About 300 North Korean soldiers died in the war against Ukraine — South Korean intelligence
Читати українською
Source:  Yonhap

At least 300 North Korean soldiers have been killed and another 2,700 wounded in the war against Ukraine, according to South Korean intelligence.

Points of attention

  • According to South Korean intelligence, more than 300 North Korean soldiers died in the war against Ukraine, and about 2,700 were injured.
  • The North Korean military's lack of training for modern warfare and ineffective shooting at drones led to massive losses in the DPRK army.
  • A North Korean field soldier acknowledged significant losses among troops fighting on the side of Russia, confirming the successful operational actions of Ukrainian troops.
  • North Korea is forcing its soldiers to commit suicide to avoid being captured by the Ukrainian military.
  • Ukraine has established close cooperation with South Korean intelligence agencies in connection with captured North Korean soldiers.

South Korean intelligence has named the number of North Korean military casualties

South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) shared the data during a closed-door meeting of the parliamentary intelligence committee, according to ruling People's Power Party spokesman Lee Song-gwen.

The NRC noted that the massive losses among the North Korean military are due to their lack of preparation for modern warfare, in particular, "ineffective" shooting at drones.

It is also reported that North Korea is forcing its soldiers to commit suicide to avoid being captured by the Ukrainian military.

The NRC has confirmed the authenticity of a video released by Ukraine showing two captured North Korean soldiers. According to Lee Song-kwen, one of them has not expressed a desire to return to South Korea.

Both prisoners served in the DPRK Main Intelligence Directorate, North Korea's key military intelligence agency.

A captured North Korean soldier reported massive losses to the Russian army

On January 12, South Korean intelligence confirmed that Ukrainian soldiers managed to capture two North Korean occupiers.

Moreover, it is known that one of the prisoners admitted that "significant" losses were recorded among North Korean soldiers fighting on the side of Russia.

"We will continue to exchange information regarding North Korean prisoners in close cooperation with Ukrainian intelligence agencies," the South Korean National Security Council said.

According to the Ukrainian side, the injuries sustained by the North Korean military are not critical.

Interestingly, the regime of dictator Kim Jong-un has not yet commented on the recent events in any way.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers captured North Korean soldiers — photo
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy spoke about the new achievement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A captured North Korean soldier confirmed significant losses of the Russian army — South Korean intelligence
A captured North Korean soldier confirmed significant losses of the Russian army — South Korean intelligence

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?