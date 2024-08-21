Accession of Ukraine to the EU. Sikorsky gave a forecast regarding the terms

Ukraine may join the European Union at the end of this decade or at the beginning of the next. This opinion was expressed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radosław Sikorski.

Sikorsky predicted the terms of Ukraine's accession to the EU

The diplomat answered how long, in his opinion, Ukraine's path to the EU will last.

Here, a lot will depend, firstly, on what the situation will be like at the front, because the budgetary possibilities of Ukraine will depend on it, but also how far European law should reach; on how quickly you will carry out reforms, because the negotiations actually mean that Ukraine must adopt the practice of European legislation, that is, to translate several tens of thousands of pages of European legislation into Ukrainian and vote in the Council — a colossal job. 35 chapters for negotiations, in particular, such complex ones as agriculture or transport. Radoslav Sikorsky Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

Sikorsky stated that Ukraine is a large country, therefore it will play a significant role in the EU economy, and will also have many votes in the European Parliament and the Council of Europe. According to Sikorskyi, the European Union will also change under the influence of Ukraine.

It will be a difficult process, important interests of both you and us will be affected. And coordinating all this so that everyone wins will not be easy. But if we all do what we can, then, in my opinion, at the end of this decade or at the beginning of the next, Ukraine can join the European Union. Share

How Sikorsky sees the possibility of the West and Ukraine jointly defeating Russia

Sikorsky warned that if Western partners do not stop Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, he may win.

However, the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry expressed confidence that the West is able to help Ukraine achieve victory.