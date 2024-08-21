Ukraine may join the European Union at the end of this decade or at the beginning of the next. This opinion was expressed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radosław Sikorski.
Sikorsky predicted the terms of Ukraine's accession to the EU
The diplomat answered how long, in his opinion, Ukraine's path to the EU will last.
Sikorsky stated that Ukraine is a large country, therefore it will play a significant role in the EU economy, and will also have many votes in the European Parliament and the Council of Europe. According to Sikorskyi, the European Union will also change under the influence of Ukraine.
How Sikorsky sees the possibility of the West and Ukraine jointly defeating Russia
Sikorsky warned that if Western partners do not stop Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, he may win.
However, the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry expressed confidence that the West is able to help Ukraine achieve victory.
Contrary to its crazy propaganda, Russia is not invincible. She lost some of her wars. The Kremlin can be stopped and even defeated — we just forgot about it. Ronald Reagan said that his strategy for the Soviet Union was simple, if not simplistic: "We win and they lose." I like this approach.
