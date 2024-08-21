Accession of Ukraine to the EU. Sikorsky gave a forecast regarding the terms
Category
Politics
Publication date

Accession of Ukraine to the EU. Sikorsky gave a forecast regarding the terms

Sikorsky
Читати українською
Source:  Espresso

Ukraine may join the European Union at the end of this decade or at the beginning of the next. This opinion was expressed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radosław Sikorski.

Points of attention

  • Radosław Sikorsky foresees Ukraine's accession to the EU by the end of the current decade or the start of the next, contingent on factors like reforms and adaptation of European laws.
  • Sikorsky highlights Ukraine's potential role in the EU economy and its influence on European institutions, emphasizing the importance of reforms and legislative alignment for successful accession.
  • The accession process involves negotiating 35 chapters, including complex areas like agriculture and transport, requiring thorough alignment with European legislation.
  • Sikorsky stresses the importance of Western support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression, noting that collaboration is crucial for potential victory.
  • Despite challenges, Sikorsky remains optimistic about Ukraine's EU membership prospects, citing the possibility of influencing changes within the European Union under Ukrainian participation.

Sikorsky predicted the terms of Ukraine's accession to the EU

The diplomat answered how long, in his opinion, Ukraine's path to the EU will last.

Here, a lot will depend, firstly, on what the situation will be like at the front, because the budgetary possibilities of Ukraine will depend on it, but also how far European law should reach; on how quickly you will carry out reforms, because the negotiations actually mean that Ukraine must adopt the practice of European legislation, that is, to translate several tens of thousands of pages of European legislation into Ukrainian and vote in the Council — a colossal job. 35 chapters for negotiations, in particular, such complex ones as agriculture or transport.

Radoslav Sikorsky

Radoslav Sikorsky

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

Sikorsky stated that Ukraine is a large country, therefore it will play a significant role in the EU economy, and will also have many votes in the European Parliament and the Council of Europe. According to Sikorskyi, the European Union will also change under the influence of Ukraine.

It will be a difficult process, important interests of both you and us will be affected. And coordinating all this so that everyone wins will not be easy. But if we all do what we can, then, in my opinion, at the end of this decade or at the beginning of the next, Ukraine can join the European Union.

How Sikorsky sees the possibility of the West and Ukraine jointly defeating Russia

Sikorsky warned that if Western partners do not stop Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, he may win.

However, the head of the Polish Foreign Ministry expressed confidence that the West is able to help Ukraine achieve victory.

Contrary to its crazy propaganda, Russia is not invincible. She lost some of her wars. The Kremlin can be stopped and even defeated — we just forgot about it. Ronald Reagan said that his strategy for the Soviet Union was simple, if not simplistic: "We win and they lose." I like this approach.

