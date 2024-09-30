After the liberation of Kherson, he served in the TCC. Investigators exposed a collaborator of the Russian Federation

Employees of the State Security Bureau together with the Security Service of Ukraine detained and reported suspicion to a former employee of "Daryivska Colony", who cooperated with the Russian Federation during the occupation of Kherson Oblast. After the deoccupation, he was mobilized and served in the TCC in Odesa.

What is known about the detained collaborator

According to the investigation, during the occupation of part of the Kherson region, the former inspector of the colony moved to a similar position under the leadership of the occupiers.

After the liberation of the region, he remained in the territory controlled by Ukraine and was summoned to one of the regional TCCs of the Odesa region, where he served summonses. He denied his cooperation with the occupiers to his colleagues.

During the operative measures, the SBI discovered documentation of the colony during the period of occupation, interviewed witnesses and exposed its connections with the invaders.

He was suspected of collaborationism under Part 7 of Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which provides for up to 15 years of imprisonment. A preventive measure is chosen for the detainee.

A military man was detained in Kharkiv on suspicion of treason

According to the investigation, the 45-year-old resident of Kharkiv, who was mobilized in August of this year, was remotely recruited by Russian military intelligence.

He was tasked with correcting an airstrike on one of his brigade's units. In exchange, he received a promise of "evacuation" to Russia, where he planned to join the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to participate in the war against Ukraine.

To direct the fire, the suspect marked the "target" locations on the Google map and sent a screenshot to the Russian curator. In addition, he conducted preliminary reconnaissance in the area of combat positions of the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces, which the Russian forces planned to bypass during the missile attack, the SBU reported.