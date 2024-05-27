AFU confirms Russian May 26 missile strike on Zaporizhzhia airport

On May 26, Russian troops hit Zaporizhzhia International Airport with a cruise missile. There is destruction of the terminal.
Russia hit the Zaporizhzhia airport with a missile
The fact of missile terror of the Russian Federation was confirmed in the press service of the Operational Command "South".
Yesterday, the enemy carried out a missile strike with an Kh-59 cruise missile against the Zaporizhzhia International Airport.
The OC noted that the terminal was damaged due to the attack, and no one was injured.
Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, also wrote about another act of terrorism by the Russian Federation against Ukraine.
Russia hit the airport in Zaporizhzhia
On May 26, the Russian occupation army struck the airport in Zaporizhzhia on the 10th anniversary of the start of the fighting for the Donetsk airport.
The airport building is damaged. Ukrainian MP Musa Magomedov wrote about it.
There are currently no official reports of casualties.
Note that around 15:45 the Air Force warned of a high-speed target on Zaporizhzhia. Within a few minutes, "Suspilne" reported about the explosions.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-