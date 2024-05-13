AFU downs another Russian Ka-52 helicopter
Ukraine
AFU downs another Russian Ka-52 helicopter

Ka-52
Читати українською
Source:  47 OMBr

Ukrainian defenders continue to cause losses to the enemy in aviation. On May 13, troops of the 47th separate mechanized brigade landed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter, also known as "Alligator".

What is known about the downing of the enemy "Alligator"

Russian helicopter Ka-52 was destroyed in the East of our country, where active assaults on the positions of the Armed Forces by the occupiers are currently ongoing. This helicopter is one of the most expensive in the arsenal of the occupiers.

Ukrainian defenders from the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade (SMB) reported around 12:04 that the occupiers had another aviation loss at the front.

Soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade downed a Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter. The cost of one of these is 16 million US dollars, the military wrote.

The 47th SMB thanked the fighters of the anti-aircraft missile and artillery division for their work on the enemy helicopter. The military noted that they were working further to defeat the enemy at the front.

What is known about the Ka-52 helicopter

The Ka-52 "Alligator" is a new-generation Russian reconnaissance and attack helicopter. It can engage armoured and unarmored vehicles, personnel, and aerial targets on the battlefield.

This aircraft can carry both anti-tank missiles and air-to-air or air-to-surface weapons. The Ka-52 itself has several modifications.

The helicopter's maximum damage range is 15 to 20 kilometers. Therefore, the occupiers actively use it at the front.

It is worth noting that this aircraft is expensive for the Russian army. One such helicopter costs more than 484 million rubles.

