AFU inflicts numerous losses on Russia's army in Ukraine's south

According to the representatives of OSTG "Odesa," the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than a hundred Kremlin invaders during the day in the Zaporizhzhia region in the Orikhiv region and on the left bank near Krynky.

What is known about the Russian losses in the south of Ukraine

It is noted that together with the personnel of the Russian occupiers, dozens of units of enemy equipment and weapons were also eliminated.

At the same time, the enemy continues to try to knock out the Ukrainian military from their current positions but is unsuccessful and is forced to retreat with numerous losses.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers carried out two assaults: one each in the Staromayorske and Robotyne areas. On the left bank of the Dnipro, in the temporarily occupied Kherson Region, there were three assaults in the area of the settlement of Krynky. Suffering losses, enemy retreated to his original positions, says the message of OSTG "Odesa". Share

It is noted that the Ukrainian military managed to eliminate 113 Russian occupiers in these two areas during the day.

Among the destroyed enemy weapons:

16 guns,

Three mortars,

20 armoured vehicles,

EW station,

video surveillance complex "Murom-M",

video surveillance camera,

3 reconnaissance UAVs,

five aerial photography stations,

generator.

It is noted that the Russian occupiers did not stop trying to conduct aerial surveillance.

Over the day, 139 relevant UAV flights were recorded on critical routes.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attacks in Ukraine's south

At the same time, war criminals from the army of the Russian Federation carried out four airstrikes with the use of two guided aerial bombs in the Orikhiv area of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Meanwhile, the occupiers released more than 40 unguided air missiles on the territory of the Kherson region.

As a result of an enemy airstrike with guided bombs on Kachkarivka, in the Kherson region, an administrative building and private residential buildings were damaged, the OSTG "Odesa" message notes. Share

In addition, the Russian occupiers used 204 FPV drones and 15 Lancet-type coms as part of the terror of the front-line territories of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.

As a result, a television tower was damaged in Zaporizhzhia, a civilian was injured in the Kherson region, and a civilian car and an emergency service car were destroyed.

The Russian military also shelled Kherson with artillery no less than six times.

Antonivka and Bilozerka were attacked twice.

Another 18 settlements were also shelled in the Kherson region.

During these artillery attacks, five civilians were wounded.

A high-rise building, a private residential building, a scent store, an agricultural centre, and civilian cars were damaged.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the enemy shelled Nikopol, Marganets, and Myrove communities with artillery (four civilians were wounded, private residential buildings, farm buildings, infrastructure facilities, a garage, and civilian cars were damaged), in Zaporizhzhia — eight settlements, which also resulted in damage to the homes of civilians people.