According to the information of the General Staff, since the beginning of the day, along the entire front line, the Ukrainian military engaged in battle with units of the criminal army of the Russian Federation 121 times. The most tense situation remains in the direction of Pokrovsk in Donetsk region.

What is known about the situation on the eastern front

The report of the General Staff noted that in the Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian military repelled six attacks by the Russian invaders in the settlements of Hlyboke, Vovchansk and Lyptsi. There are currently two more skirmishes going on.

In the direction of Kupyansk, the enemy attacked 11 times near Synkivka, Stelmakhivka, Pishchane, Berestove and Stepova Novoselivka.

In the direction of Lyman in the Donetsk region, the Russian occupiers do not stop trying to advance in Makiivka Grekivka and Nevske.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 13 attacks in these directions. Eight enemy assaults took place near the village of Makiivka alone.

Eighteen attempted attacks by the Russian occupiers were recorded in the direction of Siversk. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 11 enemy attacks near Bilohorivka alone.

The enemy also conducts assault operations near Ivano-Dariivka, Spirne, Viimka, and Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, the Russian occupiers are trying to advance from the area of occupied Bakhmut towards Chasiv Yar and Klishchiivka. The Armed Forces have already repelled five enemy attacks.

The most significantt number of clashes was recorded in the direction of Pokrovsk.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked here 37 times. The Ukrainian military repelled 26 attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Novoselivka Persha, Vozdvizhenka, Yevgenivka, Netaylove, Voskhod, and Sokil.

In the direction of Kurakhovo, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried to attack 6sixtimes near Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, and Georgiivka.

The enemy is repulsed near the settlements of Vodyane, Urozhaine and Makarivka. Here, since the beginning of the day, eight assault attempts by the aggressor have been recorded.

What is known about the situation on the southern front

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the invaders are trying to advance from Novopokrovka to Novodanilivka, but the Ukrainian military repels enemy attacks and inflicts losses on the invaders.

Three combat clashes took place on bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region, unsuccessfully for the enemy.