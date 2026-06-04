"Agreement is underway". Rubio mentioned the military aid to Ukraine approved by Congress

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced news regarding the allocation of $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, which has already been approved by Congress.

Rubio mentioned the military aid to Ukraine approved by Congress

The Secretary of State's statement is reported by RFE/RL.

Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky wrote an article for The Washington Post in late April accusing U.S. Department of Defense officials of blocking the delivery of Congressionally approved aid to Ukraine. Share

After that, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth stated that these funds had been allocated and transferred.

Rubio, in turn, said that the package is currently "going through an interagency coordination process."

I expect news on this matter in the near future. Marco Rubio US Secretary of State

This is a $400 million package for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which provides for the Pentagon to purchase equipment from American defense companies. This appropriation was included in the National Defense Authorization Act, approved by the US Congress in December 2025.