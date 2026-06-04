"Agreement is underway". Rubio mentioned the military aid to Ukraine approved by Congress

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced news regarding the allocation of $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, which has already been approved by Congress.
Points of attention
- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirms Congress-approved $400 million military aid to Ukraine.
- The funds are designated for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and involve procurement from American defense companies.
Rubio mentioned the military aid to Ukraine approved by Congress
The Secretary of State's statement is reported by RFE/RL.
After that, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth stated that these funds had been allocated and transferred.
Rubio, in turn, said that the package is currently "going through an interagency coordination process."
This is a $400 million package for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which provides for the Pentagon to purchase equipment from American defense companies. This appropriation was included in the National Defense Authorization Act, approved by the US Congress in December 2025.
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