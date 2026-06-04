"Agreement is underway". Rubio mentioned the military aid to Ukraine approved by Congress
Category
Politics
Publication date

"Agreement is underway". Rubio mentioned the military aid to Ukraine approved by Congress

Rubio
Читати українською

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced news regarding the allocation of $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, which has already been approved by Congress.

Points of attention

  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirms Congress-approved $400 million military aid to Ukraine.
  • The funds are designated for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative and involve procurement from American defense companies.

Rubio mentioned the military aid to Ukraine approved by Congress

The Secretary of State's statement is reported by RFE/RL.

Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky wrote an article for The Washington Post in late April accusing U.S. Department of Defense officials of blocking the delivery of Congressionally approved aid to Ukraine.

After that, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth stated that these funds had been allocated and transferred.

Rubio, in turn, said that the package is currently "going through an interagency coordination process."

I expect news on this matter in the near future.

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State

This is a $400 million package for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which provides for the Pentagon to purchase equipment from American defense companies. This appropriation was included in the National Defense Authorization Act, approved by the US Congress in December 2025.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Rubio noted the termination of trilateral talks between the US, Russia and Ukraine
Rubio
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump administration was aware of global consequences of war against Iran — Rubio
Rubio

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?