Air defence shot down 17 Russian Shaheds overnight
Ukraine
Mykola Oleschuk
Air defence
On the night of June 6, the Air Force shot down 17 of the 18 Shahed kamikaze drones launched by Russian troops over Ukraine.

  • Ukrainian air defence forces shot down 17 Shaheds during the Russian attack on Ukraine.
  • The enemy launched kamikaze drones and fired ballistic missiles at various regions of Ukraine.
  • During the attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, a bus and residential buildings were damaged, and there were injured people.

Air defence announced the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

It is noted that the enemy launched kamikaze drones over Ukraine this night from the regions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation and Cape Chauda in the occupied Crimea.

The enemy hit the Dnipropetrovsk region with "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles from the Taganrog region of Russia.

The air attack of the enemy was repelled by mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, anti-aircraft missile forces, fighter aircraft and electronic warfare units of the Air Force, said the Air Force commander, Lieutenant General Oleschuk.

The general noted that as a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 17 attack drones of the occupiers were shot down, which were "minus" on the territory of four regions, namely:

  • in Mykolaivs,

  • Kherson,

  • Zaporozhzhia,

  • Khmelnytskyi regions.

Ukrainian Naval Forces noted that two of these downed "Shaheds" that night were on account of Navy servicemen.

What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on June 6

In the Khmelnytskyi region, in one of the region's settlements, a fire broke out at an infrastructure object due to an attack; there were no casualties.

The Russian military also fired artillery and attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones.

As a result of the attack, one of the drones hit a bus, there is destruction of infrastructure and victims.

The people who were inside were injured — men aged 52, 65 and 73 and a 38-year-old woman.

Also, due to the attacks of the occupiers, an infrastructure facility, a nine-story building, 3 private houses, and an outbuilding were damaged in the city. A broken bus. A garage was destroyed, another one was mutilated. Gas pipelines and power lines were affected, said the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

Air defence

