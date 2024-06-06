Air defence shot down 17 Russian Shaheds overnight

On the night of June 6, the Air Force shot down 17 of the 18 Shahed kamikaze drones launched by Russian troops over Ukraine.
Air defence announced the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine
It is noted that the enemy launched kamikaze drones over Ukraine this night from the regions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation and Cape Chauda in the occupied Crimea.
The enemy hit the Dnipropetrovsk region with "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles from the Taganrog region of Russia.
The general noted that as a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 17 attack drones of the occupiers were shot down, which were "minus" on the territory of four regions, namely:
in Mykolaivs,
Kherson,
Zaporozhzhia,
Khmelnytskyi regions.
Ukrainian Naval Forces noted that two of these downed "Shaheds" that night were on account of Navy servicemen.
What is known about the Russian attack on Ukraine on June 6
In the Khmelnytskyi region, in one of the region's settlements, a fire broke out at an infrastructure object due to an attack; there were no casualties.
The Russian military also fired artillery and attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones.
As a result of the attack, one of the drones hit a bus, there is destruction of infrastructure and victims.
The people who were inside were injured — men aged 52, 65 and 73 and a 38-year-old woman.
